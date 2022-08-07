Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after buying an additional 490,914 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 161,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 271,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,037,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 191,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 998,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 44,755 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

