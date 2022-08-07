Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

