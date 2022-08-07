Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 109,903 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,903 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,941,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,454,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,907 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

