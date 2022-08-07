Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $712,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,567,000. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

