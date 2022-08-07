Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,458 shares of company stock worth $7,547,428. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Capital One Financial Stock Performance
COF opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
