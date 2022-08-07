Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,336,729,000 after purchasing an additional 180,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.