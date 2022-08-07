Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,779 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 651.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 791,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after buying an additional 686,085 shares during the period. Wilshire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,637,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,214,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,383,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

