Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,376 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 398,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 32,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

