Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,760,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,819,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 149,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOE opened at $138.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average of $141.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

