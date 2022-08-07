Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $69.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

