Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 865,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 561,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 244,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.