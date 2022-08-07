Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.