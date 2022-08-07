Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,527 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

T opened at $18.35 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

