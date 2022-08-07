WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

