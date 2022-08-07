Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $142.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.