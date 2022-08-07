Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target to $49.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %
EXC opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.83. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $50.71.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
