Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $86.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVRO. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 104.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.