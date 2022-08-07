Wells Fargo & Company Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $187.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.00.

ITW opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

