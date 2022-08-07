Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Raised by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

