West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.
West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.
West Bancorporation Price Performance
Shares of WTBA opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
