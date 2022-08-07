West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of WTBA opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

