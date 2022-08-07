Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE HIX opened at $5.58 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

