Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE HIX opened at $5.58 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
