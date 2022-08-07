Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of IGI opened at $17.60 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
