Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (WNEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $199.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.51. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Western New England Bancorp

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,267.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

