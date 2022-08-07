WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

