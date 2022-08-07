WHALE (WHALE) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.99 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, WHALE has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00007390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $14.99 million and $1.01 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00761769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,722,083 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WHALE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

