WinCash (WCC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $15.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WinCash has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00046080 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.