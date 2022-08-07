Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,983 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

NYSE UBER opened at $32.01 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.