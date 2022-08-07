Winslow Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,744 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 448,527 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 692,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 396,218 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,985,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 332,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

MRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

