Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,330,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.