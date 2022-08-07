Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMware stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

