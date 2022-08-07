Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.77 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

