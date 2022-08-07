Winslow Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 4.2% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

