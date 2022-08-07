X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $909.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 89.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000941 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

