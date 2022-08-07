XSGD Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $64.34 million and $209,610.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 99,857,164 coins and its circulating supply is 89,561,572 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

