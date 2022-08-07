Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $77.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XYL. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,655 shares of company stock valued at $691,104. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $3,225,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.