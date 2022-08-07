YENTEN (YTN) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $51,781.67 and $9.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,288.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,716.33 or 0.07369781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00164124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00264743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00718347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.78 or 0.00613083 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005716 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

