YoloCash (YLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29,094.00

YoloCash (YLC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. YoloCash has a market capitalization of $11,918.18 and $29,094.00 worth of YoloCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YoloCash has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. One YoloCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 129% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00632081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015530 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About YoloCash
YoloCash’s total supply is 48,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 29,499,388 coins. YoloCash’s official Twitter account is @YoloWorldorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YoloCash is www.yolocash.co.
Buying and Selling YoloCash
