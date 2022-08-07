YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. YooShi has a total market cap of $55.01 million and $692,991.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00731617 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014522 BTC.
YooShi Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
Buying and Selling YooShi
Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.