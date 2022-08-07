ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

ZB Token (ZB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $46.71 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004346 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067760 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

