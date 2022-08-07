Zcash (ZEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $66.78 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $67.59 or 0.00293860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $66.78 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00124528 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00082914 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003390 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,987,312 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.