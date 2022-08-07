Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $119.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.68.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

