Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning

Zinc Media Group Stock Performance

LON ZIN opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.49. Zinc Media Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 128 ($1.57).

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

