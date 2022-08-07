Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY22 guidance to $4.97-$5.05 EPS.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.22. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

