Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.225-$8.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

