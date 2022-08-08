10,100 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 106,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $302.89. The stock had a trading volume of 60,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,333. The stock has a market cap of $287.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

