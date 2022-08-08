106,000 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $65.67. 375,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,744,838. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

