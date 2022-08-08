1,189 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $185.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.59. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,029 shares of company stock valued at $91,997,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

