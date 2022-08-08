16,440 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after acquiring an additional 114,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $167.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

