19,160 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $57.93. 15,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

