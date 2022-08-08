20,000 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000. Cigna makes up 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.21.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $282.69 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $284.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

